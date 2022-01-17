Premgi Amaren Tags Brother Venkat Prabhu In Maanaadu Criticism Video, See His Reponse

Music composer Premgi Amaren has shared a fan’s reaction to his brother Venkat Prabhu’s directorial Maanaadu. Premgi has shared the video on his Twitter handle in which a man is seen giving his reaction after watching the Tamil movie starring Silambarasan.

Talking to a newsperson, the man said he did not like Maanaadu. He said many scenes were repeated time and again in the movie that made him tired and he walked out midway from the theatre. Premgi shared the video with laughing-out-loud emojis while tagging his brother Venkat.

The video shows the reporter asking a moviegoer why he came out from the theatre in the middle of the movie Maanaadu. The man replied that he could not understand the concept of the movie and he became tired of repetitive scenes.

Maanaadu is a political thriller with the concept of a time loop at its core. The movie is still running across a few theatres in Tamil Nadu even after 50 days of its release. It was released in cinemas on November 25, 2021.

Responding to Premgi’s tweet, his elder brother and Maanaadu director brother Venkat Prabhu said, “All criticism we have to take it in the right spirit, Prem. Good or bad.”

All criticism we have to take it in right spirit Prem!! Good or bad!! Namba paakadha criticism ah!! Adutha Padam ivarukkum pudikura maathiri puriyura maathiri try pannuvom @Premgiamaren #SpreadLove https://t.co/PQY4cCGhSz— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) January 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Venkat Prabhu and Premgi Amaren have joined hands for the new Tamil film Manmatha Leelai starring Ashok Selvan. The film will be directed by Venkat Prabhu and it will have music composed by Premgi. Venkat made the official announcement of the film while sharing a poster in which Premgi has been addressed as “ISAI PLAYBOY”

This is the second time Premgi is scoring music for his brother Venkat Prabhu’s film. They worked together for the film titled Party. The movie is yet to hit the theatres.

