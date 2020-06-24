Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Sheffield United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester United will welcome Sheffield United to the iconic Old Trafford Stadium on June 24 for their Premier League 2019-20 fixture. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Sheffield United will commence at 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). The Red Devils, who haven’t lost a game in last 12 outings across all competitions, will be looking forward to producing a power packed show in the first ever behind the closed door fixture at Old Trafford. With 46 points, Man Utd are sitting on the 5th slot. They are on score-level with the Wolves, who are 6th. 8th-placed Sheffield United, meanwhile, have 44 points in their kitty. A win in today’s fixture will see them in the top five. The upcoming game is expected to be a nail-biter as both sides will be eyeing to clinch three points.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Sheffield United: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated that there are no fresh injury issues after the Tottenham game. He further added that Pogba might get a place in starting XI.

As for the Blades, star defender John Egan will be serving suspension. Goalkeeper Dean Henderson is out of contention for the upcoming outing due to the conditions of his loan deal with the parent club.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Sheffield United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Premier League 2019-20 Sheffield United possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Moore; Basham, O'Connell, Robinson; Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Lundstram, Stevens; McBurnie, Sharp

Where to watch the Premier League 2019 20 Manchester United vs Sheffield United match live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester United will host Sheffield United at 10:30 pm on Wednesday, June 24. The EPL 2019-20 Manchester United vs Sheffield United will be played at Old Trafford Stadium. The Premier League Manchester United vs Sheffield United game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Manchester United vs Sheffield United match live streaming?

Manchester United vs Sheffield United live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India for premium users.