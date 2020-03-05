Govt Says Preparations for Census 2021 & NPR at Peak, Exercise to Begin From April 1

The Home Ministry on Thursday said preparations for Census 2021 and National Population Register update are at peak and the exercise will begin from April 1. The ministry said this after a conference of the directors of the census operations on status of preparatory work around Census 2021 and NPR update.

"The preparations for Census and NPR update that is to begin from April 1 are now at their peak," it said in a statement. The house-listing phase of the Census and update of NPR will be carried out across the country from April 1 to September 30.

The conference was convened to discuss the status of preparatory work.

The major topics discussed in the conference were of jurisdictional changes which were made after the Census 2011 and finalisation of statutory towns and census towns.

The topics of urban agglomeration, creation of special charges and snow bound areas, status of training to the census functionaries at the state, district level and below etc., were also discussed.

Presentations were made by the state of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Rest of the states would make presentation on the status of preparedness for the exercise in their states on Friday.

The directors of Census Operations of different States/UTs also presented the level of preparedness in their respective States/UTs, the statement said.

