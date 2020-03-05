Preparing for an Indian Century

The 21st century is all about transformation. It is about change, be it socio-economic, political or technological. To add to its significance, it is on the disruptive side.

The world is more connected, while societies are getting more isolated. Ecological changes and challenges are at their peak and the globe is in dire need of some order, positive change, guidance and sound management.

But there is a ray of sunshine in the form of India gradually and steadily climbing up the charts as a global force to reckon with. As the world’s economy falters with the global GDP growth plummeting down by 3.2%, India‘s GDP growth is projected to see a rise again, by almost 7.5% in the coming years. In addition, the aim of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2030 reflects well on the nation and the national leadership’s ambitious mindset.

Globally, India has been a pivotal part of the Paris Climate Agreement and is expected to develop a full-fledged long- term strategy in 2020, to reduce emission and help the environment. It shows how India is ready to lead the way into a sustainable future.

Half of the country’s population is of working age, which puts her in an advantageous position. In the Global Innovation Index, India has improved its rank on the go for nine constant years and now lies at the 52nd position. Coupled with this improvement, it has jumped an astounding 65 paces in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business, which showcases investor confidence at its best.

When it comes to innovation and technology, India has seen a huge rise in the number of unicorns every year successively, and entrepreneurs in the digital domain, education and software have catapulted the country to among the best in the world.

Initiatives like Jan Dhan Yojana, which facilitates financial inclusion and the Ayushman Bharat initiative for universal health coverage, the Ujjwala and Saubhagya initiatives that move India towards rural electrification, are just some of the spectacular initiatives that have fast-tracked this country on the development expressway.

India is looking at a sustainable economy with great benefits accruing to all its citizens. Significantly, achieving all the landmarks with her population density is no mean achievement.

And this is just the beginning. A lot of this and more will be highlighted, discussed upon, as well as streamlined through conversations and discussions at the News18 Rising India Summit to be held on March 18-19 at New Delhi. Make sure you tune in and see India rise.

This is a partnered post.

