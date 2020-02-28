Preparing Strict Law to Check Interruption of House Proceedings: LS Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said a strict law will be formed to check interruption of proceedings and stop members from entering into the Well of the House.

In a meeting with a group of journalists from the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) at the Parliament House, Birla said the draft for such a law is being prepared.

He said this will be applicable to all legislative bodies across the country.

Birla said adequate steps have been taken to reduce incidents of disruptions of the House.

He said his emphasis is on smooth functioning of the House, so that concerns and aspirations of the masses are suitably reflected in debates and discussions of the House.

The 17th Lok Sabha has been very productive so far and all bills have been thoroughly debated and discussed on the floor of the House before being passed, the speaker said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.