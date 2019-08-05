Prepping Up to Enforce 'Delhi Model' of UT in J&K, NSA Ajit Doval Arrives in Srinagar

New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has arrived in Srinagar to handle situation on ground amid tension in Kashmir over Centre's decision to abolish Article 370, which gave special status to J&K.

Top government sources told News18 that the topmost priority of the Modi government is to avoid causing inconvenience to local residents, and ensure that they do not face any issues due to implementation of the decision.

A source added that deployment of heavy security in the Valley is to make sure that there is no communal flare up, and to help "tackle any propaganda and anti-India activities by Pakistan-backed forces".

In Srinagar, Doval is scheduled to hold discussions with all the stakeholders, including the bureaucracy and the security forces on the creation of structures for the administrative set up in the two new Union territories.

According to the new arrangement, a source said, Jammu and Kashmir will have state police forces controlled by the Centre. "The Delhi model of Union territory for Jammu and Kashmir will help in a better coordination with the region. Under the new set up, land, police and civil services would be controlled by the central government," he added.

Authorities imposed curfew in Kishtwar and Rajouri districts and in the Banihal area of Ramban district, while restrictions were imposed in many districts of Jammu division and Srinagar, the officials said.

The government imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district with effect from Monday midnight as a precautionary measure, they said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in Rajya Sabha to abolish Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, after the president issued a notification, and introduced a Bill to divide the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Jammu and Kashmir would be turned into a Union Territory with a legislature, similar to Delhi and Puducherry, and the Ladakh division would be made a separate Union Territory without legislature, akin to Chandigarh and most other Union Territories.

