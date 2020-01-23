Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Present Wave of Peaceful Protests Will Help Deepen India's Democratic Roots: Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee said the last few months have witnessed people, particularly the youth, come out on the streets in large numbers to voice their views on issues 'which in their view are important'.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2020, 9:36 PM IST
File photo of former president Pranab Mukherjee. (PTI)

New Delhi: Democracy thrives on listening, arguing and even dissent, former president Pranab Mukherjee said on Thursday, adding the "present wave" of largely peaceful protests that have "gripped" the country will once again help deepening India's democratic roots.

He said the last few months have witnessed people, particularly the youth, come out on the streets in large numbers to voice their views on issues "which in their view are important".

"Their assertion and belief in the Constitution of India is particularly heartening to see," he said at an event organised by the Election Commission here.

