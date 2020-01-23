Present Wave of Peaceful Protests Will Help Deepen India's Democratic Roots: Pranab Mukherjee
Former President Pranab Mukherjee said the last few months have witnessed people, particularly the youth, come out on the streets in large numbers to voice their views on issues 'which in their view are important'.
File photo of former president Pranab Mukherjee. (PTI)
New Delhi: Democracy thrives on listening, arguing and even dissent, former president Pranab Mukherjee said on Thursday, adding the "present wave" of largely peaceful protests that have "gripped" the country will once again help deepening India's democratic roots.
He said the last few months have witnessed people, particularly the youth, come out on the streets in large numbers to voice their views on issues "which in their view are important".
"Their assertion and belief in the Constitution of India is particularly heartening to see," he said at an event organised by the Election Commission here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shehnaaz-Rashami Compete with Sidharth-Asim on Bigg Boss, Richa Sharma Shares Pics of Kapil Sharma's Baby
- Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan the Rent of a Room in Mannat, Superstar Quotes This Price
- Got Your Windows 10 For Free? German Govt Didn’t, And Will Cost Them $887,000
- Microsoft Accidentally Exposed Data of 250 Million Users; Why Aren't We Shocked Anymore?
- Desi Queen Elizabeth's Hilarious ‘Rant’ About Meghan and Harry is Every Punjabi Mom Ever