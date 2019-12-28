Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

'Will Burn Copy of Citizenship Act': Presidency University Professor Leads Anti-CAA Protest in Kolkata

The students are seen constantly cheering Pradip Basu, Professor of political science, as he delivers his fiery speech criticising PM Modi, the BJP government and its policies.

Agencies

Updated:December 28, 2019, 8:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Will Burn Copy of Citizenship Act': Presidency University Professor Leads Anti-CAA Protest in Kolkata
Presidency University Professor Pradip Basu. (Image: Facebook)

Kolkata: The video of a senior faculty member of Presidency University leading a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Kolkata and declaring that he would burn copy of the legislation has gone viral.

The 63-year-old Pradip Basu, Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, is seen in the ten-minute video raising slogans and delivering a fiery speech in which he criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government and its policies, as also the imperialist policies of USA and its current President Donald Trump.

"We saw what happened in Jamia Millia Islamia. There is an attempt to discriminate people along religious lines. I felt the need to protest and when the students approached me, I immediately agreed to their request," he said.

The students are seen constantly cheering Pradip Basu, Professor of political science, as he delivers his speech.

"I will burn copy of the Citizenship Amendment Act," he said.

Coming down heavily on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise conducted in Assam, he said, "When we are watching television serials in the evening, or sipping piping-hot coffee in the morning, we should also give a thought to the 1,000 people rotting in detention camps," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram