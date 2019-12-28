'Will Burn Copy of Citizenship Act': Presidency University Professor Leads Anti-CAA Protest in Kolkata
The students are seen constantly cheering Pradip Basu, Professor of political science, as he delivers his fiery speech criticising PM Modi, the BJP government and its policies.
Presidency University Professor Pradip Basu. (Image: Facebook)
Kolkata: The video of a senior faculty member of Presidency University leading a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Kolkata and declaring that he would burn copy of the legislation has gone viral.
The 63-year-old Pradip Basu, Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, is seen in the ten-minute video raising slogans and delivering a fiery speech in which he criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government and its policies, as also the imperialist policies of USA and its current President Donald Trump.
"We saw what happened in Jamia Millia Islamia. There is an attempt to discriminate people along religious lines. I felt the need to protest and when the students approached me, I immediately agreed to their request," he said.
"I will burn copy of the Citizenship Amendment Act," he said.
Coming down heavily on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise conducted in Assam, he said, "When we are watching television serials in the evening, or sipping piping-hot coffee in the morning, we should also give a thought to the 1,000 people rotting in detention camps," he said.
