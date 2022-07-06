CHANGE LANGUAGE
President Accepts Resignations of Naqvi, RCP Singh; Irani Given Charge of Minority Affairs Ministry
1-MIN READ

President Accepts Resignations of Naqvi, RCP Singh; Irani Given Charge of Minority Affairs Ministry

PTI

Last Updated: July 06, 2022, 21:49 IST

New Delhi

Naqvi (left), a senior BJP leader, is also the Deputy Leader of Rajya Sabha. Singh is a minister in the Modi Cabinet from JD(U) quota.

Smriti Zubin Irani was assigned the charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs and Jyotiraditya Scindia has been assigned the charge of the Ministry of Steel

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignations of Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh with immediate effect, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement on Wednesday.

Minority Affairs Minister Naqvi and Steel Minister Singh submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a day before the completion of their Rajya Sabha term.

According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement, “…as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Smriti Zubin Irani, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio.”

Cabinet Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been assigned the charge of the Ministry of Steel, in addition to his existing portfolio.

first published:July 06, 2022, 21:49 IST
last updated:July 06, 2022, 21:49 IST