President Biden Wants To Address Issue Of Documented Dreamers: White House

Jha Washington: US President Joe Biden wants to address the issue of documented dreamers, the White House said. Documented dreamers is the term used for the children, who are living in the United States as dependents of long-term non-immigrant visa holders, including H-1B workers.

Under US laws, children cease to be dependent on their parents after they turn 21. As a result, thousands of Indian children fearing deportation. A significantly large number of these parents are in a decades-long wait for a Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card, a document issued to immigrants to the US as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently in the US.

The Biden Administration is looking to take action on this issue, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference. This is a part of what the president has proposed addressing in a comprehensive immigration bill. It is certainly something he’d want to address and supports taking action on, Psaki said in response to a question.

However, she acknowledged that this is not in the current reconciliation bill. I think it’s not in the current discussions, but it is something the President would like to address, Psaki said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here