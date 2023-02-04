CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#EntertainmentNews#CricketLive#BiggBoss16#ViralNews
Home » News » India » President Murmu Appoints 5 New Judges to Supreme Court Amid Centre Vs Judiciary Tussle
1-MIN READ

President Murmu Appoints 5 New Judges to Supreme Court Amid Centre Vs Judiciary Tussle

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 18:45 IST

New Delhi, India

The Collegium system has become a major flashpoint between the Supreme Court and the Centre. (Representational image: Reuters/File)

The Collegium system has become a major flashpoint between the Supreme Court and the Centre. (Representational image: Reuters/File)

Rajasthan HC Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal; Patna HC Chief Justice Sanjay Karol; Manipur HC Chief Justice PV Sanjay Kumar; Patna HC judge, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah; and Allahabad HC judge, Justice Manoj Misra have been appointed as Supreme Court judges

A day after the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over the delay in the appointment of judges, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday appointed six judges as Supreme Court judges. 

Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal; Patna High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Karol, Manipur High Court Chief Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, Patna High Court judge, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Allahabad High Court judge, Justice Manoj Misra will be elevated to the top court after the appointment.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijuju extended best wishes to these judges.

The apex court Collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on December 13 last year recommended five judges for elevation to the apex court — Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal, Patna High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Karol, Manipur High Court Chief Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, Patna High Court judge Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Allahabad High Court judge Manoj Misra.

The Centre on Friday gave an assurance that the Collegium’s pending recommendations for the elevation of five high court judges to the apex court will be cleared soon and the warrant of their appointments may be issued by Sunday.

The top court while referring to the issue of delay in clearing recommendations for transfer of high court judges also observed, “Don’t make us take a stand which will be very uncomfortable." “You will make us take some very very difficult decisions." 

After the criticism from the top court, Rijiju said, “I saw a media report today that stated- Supreme Court has given a warning…The Indian Constitution is our guide. No one can give a warning to anyone."

The Collegium system has become a major flashpoint between the Supreme Court and the Centre with the mechanism of judges appointing judges drawing criticism from different quarters.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. supreme court
first published:February 04, 2023, 18:35 IST
last updated:February 04, 2023, 18:45 IST
Read More