A day after the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over the delay in the appointment of judges, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday appointed six judges as Supreme Court judges.

Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal; Patna High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Karol, Manipur High Court Chief Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, Patna High Court judge, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Allahabad High Court judge, Justice Manoj Misra will be elevated to the top court after the appointment.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijuju extended best wishes to these judges.

As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices and Judges of the High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court.I extend best wishes to all of them. pic.twitter.com/DvtBTyGV42— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 4, 2023

The apex court Collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on December 13 last year recommended five judges for elevation to the apex court — Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal, Patna High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Karol, Manipur High Court Chief Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, Patna High Court judge Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Allahabad High Court judge Manoj Misra.

The Centre on Friday gave an assurance that the Collegium’s pending recommendations for the elevation of five high court judges to the apex court will be cleared soon and the warrant of their appointments may be issued by Sunday.

The top court while referring to the issue of delay in clearing recommendations for transfer of high court judges also observed, “Don’t make us take a stand which will be very uncomfortable." “You will make us take some very very difficult decisions."

After the criticism from the top court, Rijiju said, “I saw a media report today that stated- Supreme Court has given a warning…The Indian Constitution is our guide. No one can give a warning to anyone."

#WATCH | I saw a media report today that stated- Supreme Court has given a warning…The Indian Constitution is our guide. No one can give a warning to anyone: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in Prayagraj, UP pic.twitter.com/oyoDfzLzIS— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

The Collegium system has become a major flashpoint between the Supreme Court and the Centre with the mechanism of judges appointing judges drawing criticism from different quarters.

