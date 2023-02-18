President Droupadi Murmu attended Isha Yoga Center’s cultural extravaganza, Mahashivaratri in Coimbatore and said the night of Mahashivaratri marked “the end of the darkness of ignorance”.

Warmly welcomed by Sadhguru and by the tens of thousands gathered for the celebrations, President Murmu said, “I feel especially blessed today. I feel blessed to be here on the holy occasion of Mahashivaratri in the presence of Adiyogi.”

Terming Lord Shiva as a “deity for all,” and the night of Mahashivaratri as marking “the end of the darkness of ignorance”, the President added that “for those in search of higher ideals of life, today is an especially significant occasion.”

Governor of Tamil Nadu Ravindra Narayana Ravi and Tamil Nadu IT minister Thiru Mano Thangaraj were also present.

The President said the need for a balanced and compassionate life in harmony with Mother Nature and all its dear children was never felt so pressing as it does today.

Referring to Sadhguru as a “renowned Rishi of modern times,” the President said, “Countless people, especially the young from India and abroad, have found in him the inspiration to make spiritual progress.”

Underlining the importance of bringing physical and mental stability to individual human beings, Sadhguru said that the Mahayoga Yagna is a symbol of Isha’s commitment to offer tools and technologies of well-being to Humanity.

“In the next 24 months, we are committed to bring a simple form of Yoga to at least 2 billion people on the planet. This needs to happen for the well-being of humanity,” Sadhguru added.

