President Droupadi Murmu on 2-day Visit to Haryana from Tuesday

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Haryana starting Tuesday and will attend various programmes, including the International Gita Festival in Kurukshetra.

According to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, the president will grace the International Gita Seminar on Tuesday.

On the occasion, she will virtually launch the Mukhyamantri Swasthya Sarvekshan Yojana, the Haryana e-ticketing projects for all public road transport facilities and lay the foundation stone for a medical college in Sirsa, it said.

The 539-bed medical college will be built over about 22 acres and it will have 100 MBBS seats, according to an official statement issued in Chandigarh.

The same day, the president will address the 18th convocation of NIT Kurukshetra.

In the evening, she will attend a civic reception at Haryana Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh to be hosted in her honour by the Haryana government.

On November 30, President Murmu will interact with ASHA workers, women wrestlers, Olympians, other sportspersons as well as girl students, before returning to Delhi, the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

Haryana Director General of Police P K Agrawal, along with Additional DGP Alok Mittal visited Kurukshetra to review security arrangements in view of the President’s visit.

Around 4,000 police personnel have been deployed while the Brahmasarovar area is being monitored with the help of more than 250 CCTV cameras. PTI AKV CHS VSD NSD NSD

