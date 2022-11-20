CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#AssemblyElections#IndvsNZ
Home » News » India » President Droupadi Murmu Undergoes Cataract Surgery
1-MIN READ

President Droupadi Murmu Undergoes Cataract Surgery

PTI

Last Updated: November 20, 2022, 16:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Murmu, 64, had earlier undergone cataract surgery in her left eye at the Army Hospital on October 16. (File Photo: PTI)

Murmu, 64, had earlier undergone cataract surgery in her left eye at the Army Hospital on October 16. (File Photo: PTI)

President Murmu's surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital.

President Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery in her right eye at the Army Hospital (Referral and Research) here on Sunday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a communique.

The surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital, it said. Murmu, 64, had undergone cataract surgery in her left eye at the Army Hospital on October 16.

”The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery of her right eye today morning (November 20, 2022) at the Army Hospital (Referral & Research), New Delhi. Surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:November 20, 2022, 16:18 IST
last updated:November 20, 2022, 16:18 IST