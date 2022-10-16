CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » President Droupadi Murmu Undergoes Cataract Surgery at Army Hospital
1-MIN READ

President Droupadi Murmu Undergoes Cataract Surgery at Army Hospital

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: October 16, 2022, 15:15 IST

New Delhi, India

President Droupadi Murmu. (Image: Reuters File)

Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022. She has been discharged from the hospital following the surgery

President Droupadi Murmu underwent a cataract surgery at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) successful in New Delhi on Sunday, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

Murmu, 64, has been discharged from the hospital, he said in a statement, according to news agency PTI.

“The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery today (October 16, 2022) at the Army Hospital (Referral & Research), New Delhi. Surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the Hospital,” Ajay Kumar Singh, Press Secretary to the President said in a statement.

She was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022.

first published:October 16, 2022, 14:59 IST
last updated:October 16, 2022, 15:15 IST