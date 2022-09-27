President Droupadi Murmu’s Biography Launched In Bhubaneswar

A biography of President Droupadi Murmu, highlighting her achievements during the glorious journey from a remote village in Odisha’s tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district to Rashtrapati Bhavan, has been launched. The biography in Odia titled ‘Draupadi Murmu -Odia Asmitara Pratika’ and authored by Tejaswini Panda, was unveiled at a book fair in a hotel in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Speaking about the book, Tejaswini said it uncovers many stories of India’s first tribal President that would inspire the young generation. The young author is a resident of Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district and studied in class 12th.

Calling President Murmu the main guiding force behind her venture, Tejaswini said she drew inspiration from the first woman President from Odisha to start and complete this book.

“My mother inspired me to write the book on President Droupadi Murmu. We all need to know the glorious journey of Droupadi Murmu from Rairangpur, which once did not have electricity connection, to Raisina Hills,” Tejaswini said.

Murmu, who had a long political career, was the Governor of Jharkhand and a Minister in Odisha, before becoming the President of India.

It may be noted here that veteran journalist Sandeep Sahu is reportedly writing another biography of Droupadi, which is to be published by Penguin Random House. The book would entail Murmu’s life from a backward district of Mayurbhanj to Rashtrapati Bhavan and narrate major events in her sturdy political journey– from being a councillor to the President of the country.

