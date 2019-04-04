President Forwards EC Complaint File to Centre on Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh

In a move that can spell trouble for Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh, President Ramnath Kovind has forwarded Election Commission’s report to the Union home ministry. The EC had written to the President against Singh for violation of model code of conduct. President Kovind forwarded the letter to the home ministry after returning from an international visit.On March 25, Singh called for PM Narendra Modi's re-election ‘for the sake of the country’. He was on camera saying at his hometown Aligarh that PM Modi's re-election is a necessity for the country and the society and every party member should work for it. He had said, “We're BJP workers and want BJP to emerge victorious. We want that once again Modi ji should become PM on 23rd May.”Probably for the first time in independent India, a sitting governor has been found to have violated model code of conduct. It is to be seen what action the Union government takes against Singh who was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the 16th century Babri mosque was demolished in December 1992.The Election Commission writing to the President that a governor has violated the model code of conduct is a serious and rare indictment of a constitutional authority.According to some reports, Prime Minister Modi will have to take a decision on whether Singh can be removed during the election process.Earlier, the President had made it clear that he feels governors should keep away from active politics.