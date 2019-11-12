President Kovind Accepts Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant's Resignation from Union Council of Ministers
As advised by PM Modi, the president has directed that Union minister Prakash Javadekar be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in addition to his existing portfolios
Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant displays his resignation from the cabinet during a press conference, in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant from the Union council of ministers with immediate effect, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.
Sawant's resignation has been accepted on advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the spokesperson. As advised by the prime minister, the president has directed that Union minister Prakash Javadekar be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in addition to his existing portfolios, the spokesperson added.
