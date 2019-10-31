President Kovind, Amit Shah Pay Floral Tributes to Sardar Patel, PM Modi to Attend Function in Gujarat

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others on Thursday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 144th birth anniversary in the national capital here.

Kovind, Shah, Union cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal accompanied by senior Home Ministry officials, paid floral tributes at Patel's statue located at the Patel Chowk here.

Modi government has been observing Patel's birth anniversary as 'Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014.

Patel was born on October 31, 1875 at Nadiad in Gujarat.

India's first Home Minister, Patel is credited for merger of over 560 states into the Union of India. As part of celebrations, various programmes are being organised across the country, recalling Sardar Patel's contribution to unification of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending a special function being organised in Kevadia in Gujarat, where a giant statue of Patel is located.

देश की एकता के सूत्रधार लौह पुरुष सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। Tributes to the great Sardar Patel on his Jayanti. His contribution to our nation is monumental. pic.twitter.com/DMS8rN9Jbp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2019

