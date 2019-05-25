Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

President Kovind Appoints Narendra Modi as PM; Swearing-in Ceremony Likely on May 30

President Ram Nath Kovind also requested Narendra Modi to decide the council of ministers and the date of his swearing-in ceremony.

News18.com

Updated:May 25, 2019, 10:13 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi with President Ramnath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi on Saturday. (Twitter)
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday appointed Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister, not long after he was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Ram Nath Kovind also requested the PM to advise him about the names of others to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers; and indicate the date and time of the swearing-in ceremony to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

According to CNN-News18 sources, the swearing-in ceremony is likely to happen on May 30.

Modi was formally intimated when he called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening in his capacity as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party, which has majority support in the House of the People following the general election to the 17th Lok Sabha, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.

Following his official appointment to the PM's office, Narendra Modi in an address to the media said, "I thank all our NDA allies. I met the President and he has given me the go-ahead for the swearing in. He has appointed me as caretaker prime minister and asked me to form a new government.

He further said, "2022 will mark Gandhiji's 150th birthday and it brings about great opportunities for us. We must not miss them. We have to keep moving forward."

(With inputs from PTI)
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
