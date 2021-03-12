india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#RoadSafetySeries#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»President Kovind Appoints New Karnataka High Court Judge
1-MIN READ

President Kovind Appoints New Karnataka High Court Judge

File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind.

File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind.

Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court, an official statement said.

According to the Ministry of Law and Justice statement, Kamal has practiced for more than 23 years in the Karnataka High Court and subordinate courts at Bengaluru in civil, criminal, constitutional, labour, arbitration, revenue and Waqf matters.

The President made the appointment in exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution’s Article 224, as per the notification issued by the Ministry’s Department of Justice.

Tags
first published:March 12, 2021, 17:23 IST
Loading...