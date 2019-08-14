President Kovind Approves 132 Gallantry Awards, Shaurya Chakra for Pulwama Hero Major Dhoundiyal
Kirti Chakra was awarded Sapper Prakash Jadhav of the Indian Army for valour displayed by him during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir. Jadhav later succumbed to injuries.
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day, from the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019. (PTI)
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, has approved 132 awards to armed forces personnel and members of the paramilitary forces. The awards include two Kirti Chakras, one Vir Chakra and 14 Shaurya Chakras.
Kirti Chakra was awarded Sapper Prakash Jadhav of the Indian Army for valour displayed by him during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir. Jadhav later succumbed to injuries.
Of the 14 Shaurya Chakra awards, seven were conferred posthumously, including one to Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal who lost his life while fighting with terrorists in an Army operation in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year.
He had also approved eight Bar to Sena Medals (gallantry), 90 Sena Medals (Gallantry), five Nao Sena Medals (gallantry), seven Vayu Sena Medals (gallantry) and five Yudh Seva Medals.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also approved four Mention-in-Despatches to army personnel for their signification contributions in different military operations which include one posthumous for 'Operation Anantnag Town.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Modi Says Regular Engine-Powered and Electric Vehicles Can Grow Together in India, Auto Industry Responds
- Steyn Not 'Medically Ready' to be Part of India Series: CSA
- Reliance Jio’s First Day First Show is Worrying Multiplexes: Numbers Tell Their Own Story
- Twitter Marks India's 73rd Independence Day With Ashoka Chakra Emoji
- Bugs Found in Backend Systems of Top 5,000 Free Apps on Google Play Store