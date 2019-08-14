President Kovind Approves 132 Gallantry Awards, Shaurya Chakra for Pulwama Hero Major Dhoundiyal

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, has approved 132 awards to armed forces personnel and members of the paramilitary forces. The awards include two Kirti Chakras, one Vir Chakra and 14 Shaurya Chakras.

Kirti Chakra was awarded Sapper Prakash Jadhav of the Indian Army for valour displayed by him during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir. Jadhav later succumbed to injuries.

Of the 14 Shaurya Chakra awards, seven were conferred posthumously, including one to Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal who lost his life while fighting with terrorists in an Army operation in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year.

He had also approved eight Bar to Sena Medals (gallantry), 90 Sena Medals (Gallantry), five Nao Sena Medals (gallantry), seven Vayu Sena Medals (gallantry) and five Yudh Seva Medals.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also approved four Mention-in-Despatches to army personnel for their signification contributions in different military operations which include one posthumous for 'Operation Anantnag Town.

