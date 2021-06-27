'Never Imagined in Dreams': President Kovind Bows, Touches Ground Upon Reaching Native Village in UP

President Ram Nath Kovind reached his native village Paraunkh, around 75 km from Kanpur city, in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, for the first time since assuming office. Upon landing at a helipad near his village, Kovind touched the ground to pay tributes to his birthplace.

“I’d never imagined even in my dreams that an ordinary boy like me from a village would get privilege of discharging responsibilities of the highest office of the country. But our democratic system has made it possible, said Kovind at Jan Abhinandan Samaroh in Kanpur Dehat.

In a rare emotional gesture, after landing at the helipad near his village, Paraunkh of Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh, President Ram Nath Kovind bowed and touched the soil to pay obeisance to the land of his birth. pic.twitter.com/zx6OhUchSu— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 27, 2021

He also worshipped at the Pathri Devi temple in his village and then went to Ambedkar Bhawan. Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanied the President, who is on the last leg of his three-day visit to Kanpur.

The President will reach Lucknow on June 28 and is expected to lay the the foundation stone of the BR Ambedkar memorial on June 29. The Yogi Adityanath-led UP Cabinet has approved the land for the memorial on Friday at Lok Bhawan auditorium in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the chairperson for the women’s wing of the local Indian Industries Association died due to coronavirus complications while being stuck in traffic due to the diversions that were made by the Kanpur police for President Kovind’s convoy.

The Police Commisionerate of Kanpur Nagar said the incident is a big lesson for them and assured people that in future they will make the route in a way that causes the least trouble to common people.

