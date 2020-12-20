President Kovind Calls Uniform Civil Code in Goa Matter of Pride

President Ram Nath Kovind, participating in the Goa Liberation Day celebrations held here on Saturday to commemorate 60 years of liberation of Goa from the clutches of Portuguese colonial rule, lauded the Uniform Civil Code in force in the state and termed it as a matter of pride.

The President said that it is a matter of pride for Goa that its citizens have adopted the Common Civil Code. By doing so, the cultural diversity in Goa has been encouraged. President Kovind's statement comes at a time when there is a demand to implement the Uniform Civil Code across the country.

The President said, "Today is particularly memorable not just for Goa but for the entire country. On this day in 1961, after about 450 years of colonial rule, Goa was liberated from foreign rule. Your ancestors did not let the torch of freedom be extinguished. Many freedom fighters sacrificed their lives to keep it burning."

Terming the people of Goa as extremely hard-working, Kovind said, "Today, when Goa is entering the 60th year of its independence, it is a matter of pride to see that the state is in the leading position in terms of per capita income. The credit for this goes to the hard-working people, public representatives, public servants and the industrial sector of Goa."

President Ram Nath Kovind lauded the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swayampurna Goa' initiative of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in Goa on the lines of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

He said, "Pramod Sawant is truly pursuing the rich heritage of late Manohar Parrikar, his predecessor. Today, as the entire country is moving forward to strengthen the local economy by adopting the mantra of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Goa has launched a commendable initiative of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swayampurna Goa' under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Sawant."

The President also praised the efforts made by organisations such as the RSS and the Azad Gomantak Dal and the Goa Mukti Sena to liberate the state.

He also appreciated the spirit of hospitality of the people of Goa and said the state's 160-km coastline has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. "The natural beauty of Goa is unique and the people here are true representatives of the tradition of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'," he said.

Applauding the work of the Government of Goa during the Corona period, President Kovind said that owing to the state-funded health insurance scheme and strong public health infrastructure, the government of Goa has been able to take proper care of its people during the pandemic.