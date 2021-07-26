President Kovind Cancels Visit to Kargil Due to Bad Weather, To Pay Homage to Martyrs at Baramulla Memorial

Due to bad weather conditions, President Ram Nath Kovind will be unable to visit Kargil to pay homage to martyred Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil war. The President is on a four-day visit to Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Army officials told ANI, that the President will not lay a wreath at the Dras War Memorial instead he will be laying a wreath at the Baramulla War Memorial. Today is the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil conflict of 1999. In 2020, due to similar conditions, President was unable to visit Kargil.

#UPDATE | President Ram Nath Kovind won’t be laying a wreath at Kargil War Memorial in Dras due to bad weather. The President would lay a wreath at Baramula War Memorial: Indian Army officials#KargilVijayDiwas2021 https://t.co/fgAn2A3dVg— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying rich tributes to the martyred soldiers who lost their lives defending India. The bravery of the soldiers motivates us every single day, PM Modi said.

Modi said the country remembers the sacrifice and valour of its soldiers. He tweeted, “We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day. The day is observed as “Kargil Vijay Diwas" to commemorate India’s victory.

Earlier this morning, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, and CISC Vice Admiral Atul Jain paid tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid tributes to the heroes of the War, recalling their valour and sacrifice.

“On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I join the nation in remembering our armed forces’ saga of valour & gallantry. I salute the heroes of the Kargil war & Operation Vijay and pay my respectful homage to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu. “The nation will remain forever grateful to them & their families," the vice president said.

On Sunday, Mr Rawat had visited the areas along the Line of Control in Dras sector of Kargil district to review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness, an official statement said

