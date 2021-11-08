President Kovind Confers Padma Bhushan Awards for 2020, 2021- Tarun Gogoi, Sumitra Mahajan Among Awardees

President Ram Nath Kovind Monday presented Padma Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The 2021 list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 102 Padma Shri Awards, of which 29 awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees, and 1 transgender awardee.

The Padma Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. And the Padma Bhushan awards are given for distinguished service of a high order.

119 Padma Awards to be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind this year, the ceremony for which will begin shortly. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee. pic.twitter.com/OlyRT9q4Zz — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Here’s the list of 10 Padma Bhushan awardees:

Ms. Krishnan Nair Shantakumari Chithra- Art, Kerala

Credited as K.S Chithra or Chithra, she is an Indian playback singer and Carnatic musician. In a career spanning over four decades, she has recorded over 25,000 songs in various Indian languages including Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, Odia,[16][17] Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Tulu, Rajasthani, Urdu, Sanskrit, and Badaga as well as foreign languages such as Malay, Latin, Arabic, Sinhalese, English and French.

Shri Tarun Gogoi (Posthumous) - Public Affairs, Assam

Tarun Gogoi was an Indian politician who served as the Chief Minister of Assam from 2001 to 2016. A member of the Indian National Congress and he led the party to a record three consecutive electoral victories and was the longest-serving chief minister of the state.

Shri Chandrashekhar Kambara - Literature and Education, Karnataka

A prominent Indian poet Chandrashekhar Kambara, playwright, folklorist, film director in Kannada language and the founder-vice-chancellor of Kannada University in Hampi. Kambara is also president of the Sahitya Akademi, country’s premier literary institution, after Vinayak Krishna Gokak and U.R. Ananthamurthy.

Ms. Sumitra Mahajan - Public Affairs, Madhya Pradesh

Sumitra Mahajan is an Indian politician who was the Speaker of Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019. She belongs to Bharatiya Janata Party and represented the Indore constituency of Madhya Pradesh from 1989 to 2019 as the longest-serving Woman Member of Parliament, and then she retired from electoral politics.

Shri Nripendra Misra - Civil Service, Uttar Pradesh

Nripendra Misra is an administrative Service officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre who served as Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi from 2014 to 2019.

Shri Ram Vilas Paswan (Posthumous) - Public Affairs, Bihar

A politician from Bihar, Ram Vilas Paswan was the President of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Cabinet Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the first and second Modi ministries. He started his political career as a member of the Samyukta Socialist Party and was elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 1969.

Shri Keshubhai Patel (Posthumous) Public Affairs, Gujarat

Keshubhai Patel was an Indian politician who passed away in 2020 was the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 1995 and from 1998 to 2001. He was a six-time member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly and was a member of RSS since 1940s, of Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1960s, Janata Party in 1970s, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from 1980.

Shri Kalbe Sadiq (Posthumous) Others-Spiritualism, Uttar Pradesh

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, the flag-bearer of amity, progressive thought, education, and spirituality, was awarded the coveted Padma Bhushan. The 83-year-old cleric, who had been suffering from cancer for the last three years, passed away on November 24, 2020.

Shri Rajnikant Devidas Shroff Trade and Industry, Maharashtra

Rajnikant Devidasbhai Shroff, the founder of UPL Ltd. a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions was conferred one of India’s highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan, for his contribution to the field of trade and industry.

Shri Tarlochan Singh Public Affairs, Haryana

Former Member of Parliament Tarlochan Singh was awarded the Padma Bhushan. Representing Haryana, he was a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2004 to 2010 and also the Press Secretary to former President Giani Zail Singh. He was the former chairman of the National Commission of Minorities (NCM) and former MP who served as a member of the National Human Rights Commission.

Here’s a list of Padma Bhushan awardees from 2020:

1. M Mumtaz Ali (Sri M), Others-Spiritualism, Kerala.

2. Syed Muazzem Ali (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Bangladesh.

3. Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Public Affairs, Jammu and Kashmir.

4. Ajoy Chakravorty, Art, West Bengal.

5. Manoj Das, Literature and Education, Puducherry.

6. Balkrishna Doshi, Others-Architecture, Gujarat.

7. Krishnammal Jagannathan, Social Work, Tamil Nadu.

8. SC Jamir, Public Affairs, Nagaland.

9. Anil Prakash Joshi, Social Work, Uttarakhand.

10. Tsering Landol, Medicine, Ladakh.

11. Anand Mahindra, Trade and Industry, Maharashtra.

12. Neelakanta Ramakrishna Madhava Menon (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Kerala.

13. Manohar Gopalkrishna Prabhu Parrikar (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Goa.

14. Jagdish Sheth, Literature and Education, USA.

15. PV Sindhu, Sports, Telangana.

16. Venu Srinivasan, Trade and Industry, Tamil Nadu.

