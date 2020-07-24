President Kovind Flags Off Relief Material for Flood Affected People of Assam, Bihar and UP

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday flagged off nine trucks of Red Cross relief supplies for the flood affected people of Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The President is also the President of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS).

The nine trucks loaded with relief material were flagged off by Kovind in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

A statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that these relief supplies for the flood affected people of Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh shall be carried from Delhi to the concerned states by train and will be received by the state Red Cross branches of respective states.

It said, the relief material included items such as tarpaulins, tents, saris, dhotis, cotton blankets, kitchen sets, mosquito nets, bed sheets, buckets and two water purification units.

In further said that Covid-19 protection items such as surgical masks, PPE kits, gloves and face shields are also part of the relief material flagged off by the President.

"These items are meant to safeguard and protect health workers associated with IRCS medical services in these states as well as the volunteers of IRCS who are at the forefront of flood relief and rehabilitation efforts," it said.

The supply of the above materials is in continuation and in addition to the material already provided by IRCS to be distributed by the state Red Cross branches to the affected people.

Several districts of Bihar, Assam and Uttar Pradesh are affected by floods.

On the occasion of flagging off, R.K. Jain, IRCS General Secretary apprised the President on the initiatives and the work done by the Society to serve the people affected by floods and Covid-19 in different parts of the country.