President Kovind Gives Approval to Three Farm Bills Passed by Parliament Amid Uproar

Despite uproar and large-scale protests by farmers, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave his approval to three contentious farm bills

Parliament recently passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. They were awaiting presidential assent.

Kovind's nod to the farm bills comes days after Opposition parties met him and requested him to withhold his approval to the Centre’s contentious farm bills. They had also boycotted the Parliament in protest against the way the Centre passed the bills.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the bills had been passed in an unconstitutional manner. "There was no division of votes, no voice voting," he said. "Constitutional procedures were flouted in the temple of democracy."

The members of Opposition parties protested against the bills and called it a "murder of democracy".

