President Kovind in Ayodhya Today to Pay Obeisance to Ram Lalla. Itinerary, All You Need to Know

President Ram Nath Kovind will pay obeisance to Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple on Sunday, becoming the first President to do so. He will also briefly see the site of the construction of the temple for which the entire Temple Trust top brass is in Ayodhya.

On Sunday, President Kovind will go to Ayodhya from Lucknow by a special train. “He will launch various projects of the state government’s department of culture and tourism, including renovation and construction of Tulsi Smarak Bhavan and the development of a bus stand in the city. The President is also expected to visit the site where the Ram temple is coming up in Ayodhya. He will also perform pooja at the site,” an officer said.

President Kovind’s visit to Uttar Pradesh will be his second one in the past few months. Earlier in June, he had visited his village Paraunkh in Kanpur. He had taken a train from Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station to reach his village.

On Sunday, Kovind will also inaugurate Ramayana conclave in Ayodhya and lay the foundation stone of various projects of tourism development. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the event.

A spokesperson of Uttar Pradesh government said, “Starting from August 29, the Ramayana Conclave will be organised till November 1. The Ramayana Conclave will be held on different dates in different phases at different places in Uttar Pradesh. These include Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Varanasi, Vindhyachal, Chitrakoot, Lalitpur, Shringverpur, Bithoor, Bijnor, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Garhmukteshwar, Saharanpur and Lucknow."

“In the early morning session in the Ramayana Conclave, there will be abstract lectures and discussions on various episodes of Ramayana by distinguished storytellers and scholars of Ramayana. High level cultural presentations related to Ramayana and Ramkatha will be completed in the evening session. Various references of Ram Katha will be presented through the poetry conferences of Ramlila and folk dialects," the spokesperson said.

