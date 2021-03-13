President Kovind on 3-day Visit to UP, to Visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from Saturday, March 13 till Monday, March 15. Kovind will reach Varanasi on Saturday afternoon and participate in ‘Ganga Aarti’ after visiting Kashi Vishwanath temple along with family members. Post this, the president will spend the night in Barreka Guest House.

On Sunday, he will visit Seva Kunj Ashram located at Karidad Chapchapki in Babni block of Sonbhadra and participate in various programs there. He will also visit Vindhyavasini temple in Mirzapur and return to Delhi later on Monday afternoon after attending an event in Varanasi.

Ahead of President Kovind’s visit to the state, officials associated with his security along with local senior officials took stock of security arrangements on Friday. Administrative officials observed the preparations made at Seva Kunj Ashram. SP Amarendra Prasad Singh said that preparations have been completed for the arrival of the president.

Forces have been called from outside ahead of the president’s visit and arrangements for their lodging and movement to the venue of the program have also been made. Security has been tightened and continuous combing is being conducted in forests and its adjoining territories as the venue for the president’s visit falls in the frontier area.

Mirzapur district administration and police have jointly decided the strategy of security system in view of the president’s Darshan Puja in Vindhyachal. On Friday, a helicopter landing was conducted at the helipad near the Ashtabhuja Dak Bungalow. Alongside, a riot prevention team led by the Vindhyachal police also visited the area.

Four helipads have been built near the Ashtabhuja Dak Bungalow and barricading has been done on both sides of the road from the helipad to Vindhyavasini Marg.