President Kovind on Two-day Visit to Chhattisgarh's Bastar Division on July 25-26

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Bastar division on July 25-26 and take part in several programmes.Chief Minister Raman Singh has reviewed the preparations for the two-day tour of the president, during which the latter will visit Dantewada and Bastar (Jagdalpur) districts.According to an official, Kovind will interact with farmers involved in organic farming in Dantewada and talk to the students of the Jawanga-based Education City.He will also go to the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram School in Hiranaar village as well as dedicate the newly-built Jagdalpur Medical College Hospital complex to the people of the state, the official added.Singh spoke to the collectors, superintendents of police and other officials through video-conferencing as part of the review, the official said. Kovind had earlier visited Chhattisgarh on November 5-6 last year.