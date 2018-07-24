English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
President Kovind on Two-day Visit to Chhattisgarh's Bastar Division on July 25-26
According to an official, Kovind will interact with farmers involved in organic farming in Dantewada and talk to the students of the Jawanga-based Education City.
File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind.
Raipur: President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Bastar division on July 25-26 and take part in several programmes.
Chief Minister Raman Singh has reviewed the preparations for the two-day tour of the president, during which the latter will visit Dantewada and Bastar (Jagdalpur) districts.
According to an official, Kovind will interact with farmers involved in organic farming in Dantewada and talk to the students of the Jawanga-based Education City.
He will also go to the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram School in Hiranaar village as well as dedicate the newly-built Jagdalpur Medical College Hospital complex to the people of the state, the official added.
Singh spoke to the collectors, superintendents of police and other officials through video-conferencing as part of the review, the official said. Kovind had earlier visited Chhattisgarh on November 5-6 last year.
Also Watch
Chief Minister Raman Singh has reviewed the preparations for the two-day tour of the president, during which the latter will visit Dantewada and Bastar (Jagdalpur) districts.
According to an official, Kovind will interact with farmers involved in organic farming in Dantewada and talk to the students of the Jawanga-based Education City.
He will also go to the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram School in Hiranaar village as well as dedicate the newly-built Jagdalpur Medical College Hospital complex to the people of the state, the official added.
Singh spoke to the collectors, superintendents of police and other officials through video-conferencing as part of the review, the official said. Kovind had earlier visited Chhattisgarh on November 5-6 last year.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Tuesday 24 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Will Think 10 Times Before Hugging Me, Says Yogi Adityanath
-
Sunday 22 July , 2018
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
Monday 23 July , 2018 CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Tuesday 24 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Will Think 10 Times Before Hugging Me, Says Yogi Adityanath
Sunday 22 July , 2018 Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Abhishek Bachchan Hits Out at a 'Fake' Report Claiming He & Wife Aishwarya Had a Fight
- India in England – Five Batting Performances that Linger in Memory
- Trump's Threatening Tweet to Iran President Rouhani Has Become A CAPS-LOCK MEME
- Actress Shamita Shetty Not Happy with Her BMW 630i GT Service, Complains on Instagram
- Kangana Ranaut Looks Divine in a White Saree; See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...