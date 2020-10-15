President Kovind, PM Modi and V-P Naidu Pay Tributes to APJ Abdul Kalam on 89th Birth Anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday paid homage to former President A P J Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary. President Kovind paid floral tributes before a portrait of Kalam at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Tributes to Dr Kalam on his Jayanti. India can never forget his indelible contribution towards national development be it as a scientist and as the President of India. His life journey gives strength to millions." He also attached a short clip of his laudatory references to Kalam in the past.

Paying tribute to Kalam, Vice-President Naidu said he was the epitome of simplicity and knowledge. "Dream, Dream, Dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action -- Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. I pay my humble tributes to the 'People's President', Dr A P J Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary today. He was an epitome of simplicity and knowledge," Naidu said in a tweet.

"He made invaluable contribution in strengthening India's defence and space capabilities. He will always remain an inspiration to every Indian," Naidu added in another tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Kalam, saying he was a visionary leader and the architect of India's space and missile programmes.

"Remembering Bharat Ratna Dr. Kalam on his jayanti. A visionary leader and architect of India's space and missile programmes, who always wanted to build a strong and self-reliant India. His immortal legacy in the field of science and education is an epitome of inspiration," Shah tweeted.

The Congress on its official Twitter handle also paid tributes to Kalam and wrote, "On his birth anniversary, we pay our heartfelt tribute to former President of India and Bharat Ratna Dr A P J Abdul Kalam. His remarkable vision, steadfast determination and unyielding passion, all for the progress of India, places him in the club of our nation's greatest leaders."

Kalam was popularly known as the 'Missile man of India' for his role in the development of India's missile programmes. He was born in 1931 in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram.

Kalam was awarded the 'Bharat Ratna', India's highest civilian honour.

He breathed his last on July 27, 2015 while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong, when he collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest.