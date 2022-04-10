President Kovind, PM Modi Extend Greetings on Ram Navami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami, celebrated by devotees as Lord Ram’s birthday.

“Happy Ram Navami to fellow citizens. May everyone get happiness, peace and prosperity with Shri Ram’s blessings. Jai Shri Ram," he tweeted.

देशवासियों को रामनवमी की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। भगवान श्रीराम की कृपा से हर किसी को जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि प्राप्त हो। जय श्रीराम!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter and extended his greeting.

“Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram’s life, his conscientiousness and high ideals are the source of guidance and inspiration for the entire humanity. Let us all take a pledge to contribute to nation building by imbibing the ideals of Lord Ram in our lives," the President wrote.

https://twitter.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1512974716620853250?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1512974716620853250%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-31545359861347236943.ampproject.net%2F2203172113000%2Fframe.html

