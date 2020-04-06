President, PM, MPs to Take 30% Pay Cut for 1 Year as Covid-19 Infects Economy; MPLAD Funds Suspended

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet ministers and all Members of Parliament will take a 30% salary cut for the next one year, signalling a long road to recovery from the economic blow of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Along with the PM and lawmakers, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Governors of all states have also voluntarily decided to forgo part of their salaries.

The decision was taken at a Union cabinet meeting on Monday where an ordinance was approved to reduce the salaries, allowances and pensions of MPs by 30 per cent for one year. The amount will be utilised in the fight against coronavirus, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Briefing reporters, the minister said the cabinet approved an ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing allowances and pension by 30% from April 1 2020 for one year. “The money will go to Consolidated Fund of India,” he added.

The cabinet also approved temporary suspension of MPLAD (Member of Parliament local Area Development) fund scheme during 2020-21 and 2021-22, and the funds will be used for managing health services and the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, he said.

