President Kovind Presents 14 Padma Vibhushan Awards: Classical Singer Pandit Channulal Mishra Receives 2020 Award

President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Padma Vibhushan awards for 2020 and 2021 at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday. The ceremony was combined for awardees of both years as it could not be held due to the Covid-19 situation last year. Hence, this time, the president presented 14 Padma Vibhushan awards.

This year’s awardees include former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. Singing legend SP Balasubrahmnayam and Indian-American physicist Narinder Singh Kapany received the award posthumously. Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj was awarded the 2020 Padma Vibhushan posthumously, along with George Fernandes and Arun Jaitley. Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri received the award at the live ceremony. Olympian boxer Mary Kom is also among the 2020 Padma Vibhushan awardees.

A look at the Padma Vibhushan awardees of 2021:

1. Shinzo Abe: Japan’s longest serving prime minister is being awarded the Padma Vibhushan in the field of public affairs. He was the PM of Japan from 2006-07, and then again from 2012-20. The 67-year-old tendered his resignation in September 2020 due to illness. Described as a Japanese right-wing nationalist by political experts, Abe’s tenure was known the world over for its economic policies, nicknamed Abenomics.

2. SP Balasubrahmanyam (posthumous): The singing legend from Tamil Nadu is being awarded posthumously for his massive contribution to the arts. A man of all seasons when it came to music, he was a playback singer, music director, actor and producer. He won six National Film awards for Best Male Playback Singer for his works in four different languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

3. Dr Belle Monappa Hegde: The cardiologist received the award in the field of medicine. He is a professor of medicine as well as an author of books on medical practice and ethics.

4. Narinder Singh Kapany (posthumous): The Indian-American physicist, best known for his work on fibre optics, was awarded posthumously. Considered the ‘Father of Fiber Optics’, he died in December 2020 at the age of 94. Some say he deserved the Nobel Prize for his contribution to the field of fibre optics.

5. Maulana Wahiduddin Khan: The Islamic scholar and peace activist, known for having written a commentary on the Quran and having translated it into contemporary English, died aged 96 in April due to Covid-19 complications. The award is not being counted as posthumous as he was still alive when the awards were announced in January.

6. BB Lal: The centenarian Indian archaeologist received the Padma Bhushan in 2000. His archaeological publications have been criticised for revisionism, with the Ayodhya dispute attracting major controversy.

7. Sudarshan Sahoo: The 82-year-old master sculpture artist from Puri in Odisha developed Sudarshan Crafts Museum, which was established in 1977. He revived the gurukul system of learning with the help of the state government. He was a recipient of Padma Shri in 1988.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.