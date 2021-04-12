india

President Kovind Returns to Rashtrapati Bhavan after Successful Planned Surgery at AIIMS

President Ram Nath Kovind after being discharged from AIIMS Delhi on Monday. (Image credit: Twitter)

President Kovind thanked doctors and nursing staff at AIIMS and Army’s RR hospital where he had undergone treatment, for his speedy recovery.

President Ram Nath Kovind returned to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday after undergoing a successful cardiac bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi.

“My speedy recovery is thanks to wishes and prayers of all of you and exceptional care given by doctors and nursing staff at AIIMS and Army’s RR hospital. I am thankful to everyone! I am glad to be back home,” the president wrote on Twitter along with a few images.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had written about the President’s successful operation at AIIMS where the latter had been admitted for a planned procedure. Before that, Kovind, 75, had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi following chest discomfort on Friday morning. Post investigations, doctors had advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure.

In a tweet on April 3, the Rashtrapati Bhavan had said, “President Kovind was shifted from the ICU to a special room in the AIIMS today. His health has been improving continuously. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest.” .

first published:April 12, 2021, 17:28 IST