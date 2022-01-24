CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Omicron#Movies#INDvsSA#AssemblyElections#BiggBoss15#PKL
Home » News » India » President Kovind to Address Nation on Tuesday on Eve of 73rd Republic Day
1-MIN READ

President Kovind to Address Nation on Tuesday on Eve of 73rd Republic Day

AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 9.30 pm onwards on its respective regional networks(File photo: PTI)

AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 9.30 pm onwards on its respective regional networks(File photo: PTI)

The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Tuesday on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique issued on Monday night said.

The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said. Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan, the communique said. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 9.30 pm onwards on its respective regional networks, it added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:January 24, 2022, 23:49 IST