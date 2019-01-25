English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
President Kovind to Address the Nation Today on Eve of Republic Day
The address will be broadcast from 7pm on the entire national network of All India Radio and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Friday on the eve of the 70th Republic Day.
The address will be broadcast from 7pm on the entire national network of All India Radio and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
This will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan, it said in a statement.
The AIR will broadcast regional language versions 9.30pm onwards on its respective regional networks, the statement said.
