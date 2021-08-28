President Kovind to Inaugurate Ramayana Conclave in Ayodhya on Sunday

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, will on Sunday inaugurate Ramayana conclave in Ayodhya. The President will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects of tourism development in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the event.

A spokesperson of Uttar Pradesh government said, “Starting from August 29, the Ramayana Conclave will be organised till November 1. The Ramayana Conclave will be held on different dates in different phases at different places in Uttar Pradesh. These include Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Varanasi, Vindhyachal, Chitrakoot, Lalitpur, Shringverpur, Bithoor, Bijnor, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Garhmukteshwar, Saharanpur and Lucknow."

“In the early morning session in the Ramayana Conclave, there will be abstract lectures and discussions on various episodes of Ramayana by distinguished storytellers and scholars of Ramayana. High level cultural presentations related to Ramayana and Ramkatha will be completed in the evening session. Various references of Ram Katha will be presented through the poetry conferences of Ramlila and folk dialects," the spokesperson said.

President Kovind will leave for Ayodhya on Sunday morning from Charbagh railway station in Lucknow by a presidential train and will reach the city by 11:30 am. The train will cover the distance of 135 kms from Lucknow to Ayodhya in 2:20 hours. Along with a visit to Ram temple, the President will also be involved in several inauguration and foundation stone laying programs. He will leave for Lucknow at 3:50 pm via presidential train and reach Lucknow at 6:20 pm.

