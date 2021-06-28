President Kovind to Take Presidential Train from Kanpur to Visit Lucknow Today; Traffic Diversions

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind will travel to Lucknow on Monday from his hometown Kanpur. For his visit, the entry from the Cantonment side of the Kanpur Central railway station has been shut for public since Sunday night and the restrictions will remain in place till 10:30 am on Monday.

Three platforms – 1, 2 and 3 have been closed from 7 am on Monday and the cleaning of the Presidential train, which has been stationed at platform number 10 since June 25, was done at the New Coaching Complex where it was brought for maintenance.

The train was sent back to platform number 10 as it is scheduled to leave on Monday morning.

The GM of North-Central Railway VK Tripathi, Northern Railway GM Ashutosh Gangal, Moradabad DRM Tarun Prakash and Deputy CTM Kanpur Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay will accompany the President to Lucknow.

Traffic Diversions in Lucknow

Upon reaching Lucknow’s Charbagh railway station, President Kovind will take the road to visit Governor Anandiben Patel’s residence. In view of his convoy, several routes have been diverted in Lucknow.

The police have prohibited entry of heavy vehicles on various routes, and small vehicles will not be allowed throughout the program.

Heavy vehicles coming from Kanpur will not be able to proceed from Junabganj turn of Banthra towards Sarojininagar, Amausi Airport and Shaheed Path. The turning from Shaheed Path Awadh Chauraha has been closed. Heavy vehicles coming towards Budheshwar intersection will not be able to go towards Barabirwa (awadh Chauraha) intersection. The road from Rae Bareli to PGI, Utretia and Shaheed Path is also shut for heavy vehicles.

For heavy vehicles, further restrictions are in place. The route from Sultanpur road that passes through Gosainganj Kasba Tiraha to Ahimamau Shaheed Path Bridge will remain closed. The road from Ahimamau Shaheed Path to Kamta Shaheed Path Tiraha, Faizabad Road has been shut. No heavy vehicles from Faizabad/Barabanki towards Kamta Shaheed Path. Same restrictions from Barabanki Kursi Road Tiraha to Tedhi Pulia.

Normal traffic will remain closed from Barabirwa (badnaam Laddu) Tiraha towards Buddh Vihar Marg, Apollo Hospital venue; from Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial (Vegetable Mandi Road) Tirahe towards Apollo Hospital; from Sky Hilton Hotel Tiraha towards Apollo Hospital; from Narayan Institute (Phoenix Mall Road) Tiraha towards SKD Hospital Tiraha; from Bandaria Bagh intersection towards Raj Bhawan; from Hazratganj, DSO intersection towards Raj Bhawan; to Amausi Airport through VIP Amausi Airport Tiraha.

Routes where small vehicles will be allowed are: from Barabirwa (badnaam laddu) Tiraha to Piccadilly Tiraha, Lokbandhu Hospital or Geetapalli and Bangla Bazar intersection. Commuters can take the road from Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial (Vegetable Mandi Road) Tirahe to SKD Hospital Tiraha and Lokbandhu Hospital; from Sky Hilton Hotel Tirahe via Lokbandhu Hospital; from Narayan Institute (Phoenix Mall Road) Tiraha via Lokbandhu Hospital Square and Piccadilly.

General traffic from Hazratganj, DSO intersection will move via Park Road, Royal Hotel or Sisendi. People travelling to Amausi Airport will have to the commercial turn Amausi Airport.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here