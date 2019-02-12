English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
President Kovind to Unveil Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Life-Size Portrait in Parliament Today
President Ram Nath Kovind will unveil the portrait in the Central Hall of Parliament House.
File photo of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: A life-size portrait of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be unveiled by the President in Parliament House on Tuesday, an official said.
President Ram Nath Kovind will unveil the portrait in the Central Hall of Parliament House in the presence of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ministers, and leaders of various parties are expected to mark their presence during the event, a parliament official said.
Vajpayee became the Prime Minister for the first time in 1996 for 13 days, then for 13 months from 1998 to 1999, and then from 1999 to 2004.
He passed away on August 16, 2018 at the age of 93 years after a prolonged illness.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
