1-MIN READ

President Ram Nath Kovind Undergoes Cataract Surgery at Army Hospital

Ram Nath Kovind underwent cataract surgery today morning. (Twitter)

The surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the hospital, it said.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday underwent a cataract surgery at the Army hospital here, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said. The surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the hospital, it said. Kovind aged 75 to over as the 14th president of India on July 25, 2017. "The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind underwent cataract surgery today morning (August 19, 2021) at the Army Hospital (Referral & Research), New Delhi. Surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the Hospital," the statement said.

first published:August 19, 2021, 15:38 IST