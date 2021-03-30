President Kovind Undergoes Successful Bypass Surgery at AIIMS, Delhi: Rajnath Singh

President Ram Nath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted today.

President Kovind was on Saturday shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi for a planned bypass procedure.

“I congratulate the team of Doctors for successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery,” the defence minister tweeted.

Kovind, 75, had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi following chest discomfort on Friday morning. Post investigations, doctors advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure.

“The President’s health is stable and he is under the care of the experts at the AIIMS, the statement said. Earlier on Saturday, the Army hospital said in a medical bulletin that the president is being referred to AIIMS, Delhi for further investigation.

The hospital had on Friday said, “President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation”.