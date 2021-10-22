President Kovind Winds Up Patna Tour with Visit to Takht Harmandir Sahib

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday visited places of worship of different faiths here and tried his hands at spinning Khadi before winding up his three-day tour of the city. Kovind started his day with a visit to the Takht Harmandir Patna Sahib, an internationally revered gurudwara erected at the spot where Guru Gobind Singh was born and had spent his childhood.

The president thereafter visited the Mahavir Mandir, a sprawling temple of Lord Hanuman situated adjacent to the Patna junction railway station. He was presented with a copy of the Ram Charit Manas by Acharya Kishore Kunal, the head of the trust that manages the place of worship. Kovind also went to the Buddha Smriti Park nearby and spent some time in quiet contemplation at the Vipassana centre there. Addressing a function at the state assembly here on Thursday, the president had fondly recalled the active interest he took for setting up of the meditation facility as the governor of Bihar before occupying the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The president also visited the Bihar Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan, popularly known as Khadi Mall, where he bowed before a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, who popularised the hand-spun fabric, and also tried his hands at the Charkha (spinning wheel). At the airport, a host of dignitaries saw off the president whom they have known at close quarters on account of his gubernatorial assignment that lasted nearly two years.

Those who were at the airport included Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha. Kumar folded his hands in greeting which were warmly held by the president. People recalled the excellent personal equations the two shared which had led the chief minister to support Kovind's candidature in the presidential election, cutting through political affiliations.

