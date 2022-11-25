President Murmu Meets Women from Hanu-Aryan Village During National Integration Tour in Ladakh | WATCH

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday interacted with a group of women from the Hanu-Aryan village in Ladakh. The meet took place during the National Integration Tour organised by the Indian Army.

The 191 field Regiment of the Indian Army conducted the tour for 25 ladies of the village, located in the far flung areas of Indus valley of Ladakh.

President Droupadi Murmu met a group of women from Hanu-Aryan village of Indus valley of Ladakh. The women are on a National Integration Tour organised by the Indian Army. pic.twitter.com/8UkOCF5wCm— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 25, 2022

During the conduct of the National Integration Tour, the women visited Leh-Delhi-Varanasi-Bodh Gaya. The aim of the tour was to give them a better cultural insight of these places and to spread the awareness to the nation about the Hanu Aryan culture through these Buddhist women.

