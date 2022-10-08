CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

President Murmu on 2-day Visit to Chandigarh, to Attend Air Force Day Celebrations

PTI

Last Updated: October 08, 2022, 09:12 IST

New Delhi, India

President Droupadi Murmu. (Image: Reuters)

The president will grace the 90th anniversary of Indian Air Force at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh on Saturday

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Chandigarh from October 8 to 9, a statement issued on Friday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The president will grace the 90th anniversary of Indian Air Force at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh on Saturday. She will also attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, it said.

On October 9, the president will inaugurate the newly constructed building of Chandigarh secretariat, it said.

She will also grace the 52nd convocation and closing ceremony of centenary year celebrations of Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh, before returning to Delhi, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in the late night statement.

first published:October 08, 2022, 09:12 IST
last updated:October 08, 2022, 09:12 IST