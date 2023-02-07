CHANGE LANGUAGE
President Murmu to Be Chief Guest at Delhi University Convocation, Over 1.5 Lakh Degrees to Be Awarded

PTI

Last Updated: February 07, 2023, 19:16 IST

New Delhi, India

This will be the second visit of Murmu to Odisha after taking charge of the highest office in India in July, 2022 (File Photo)

The varsity will award 81,972 degrees in undergraduate, postgraduate, law and medical courses. Another 75,454 graduate and postgraduate students of the School of Open Learning will also receive their degrees.

President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at Delhi University’s convocation during which over 1.5 lakh students will receive their degrees, a varsity official said.

The varsity will hold its 99th convocation on February 25, according to an official notification.

This year, the highest number of PhD degrees will be handed over, Dean of Examination DS Rawat told PTI.

“President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at the convocation where 1,57,426 students will receive their degrees," he said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the guest of honour, Rawat added.

“Over 840 degrees will be handed over to PhD students. This is the highest number so far. The number is going to rise further.

“Last year, we handed over 802 degrees," Rawat said.

The convocation ceremony will begin at the Multipurpose Hall of Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex at 9.30 am, according to the notification.

The event is going to be different as students will be seen in Indian attire with ‘angvastras’ (stole) instead of the “old colonial gowns", a senior varsity official had said earlier.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:February 07, 2023, 19:16 IST
last updated:February 07, 2023, 19:16 IST
