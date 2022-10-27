President Murmu to Present Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to President's Bodyguard Today

President Droupadi Murmu will on Thursday present Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the President’s Bodyguard at a ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“In the one-and-half-hour-long ceremony, the President’s Bodyguard will accept President’s Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner. The presentation parade shall thereafter be followed by an audio-visual presentation highlighting the history and significance of the Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner and the modern-day role of the President’s Bodyguard,” said a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

Professionally honed with precision and trained to perfection, the horsemen will display a variety of traditional Indian equestrian skills followed by the horses trotting in line with the music of the military band, it said.

“It will showcase the synchronous perfection in training, balance and ceremonial deportment of both the horse and the rider,” the statement said.

Being the President of India’s own troops, the PBG has the unique distinction of being the only military unit of the Indian Army, privileged to carry the President’s Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner, it added.

The President’s Bodyguard enjoys a long and rich history starting with its raising on September 30, 1773 at Benares. It is the senior-most regiment and performs dual role of ceremonial tasks at Rashtrapati Bhavan as well as operational tasks.

The October 27 event becomes even more special as the President’s Bodyguard is celebrating 250 years of its raising which is coinciding with ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and the presentation of Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner by the President of India.

The tradition of the presentation of the Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner commenced in 1923 when the bodyguard completed 150 years of honourable service. After Independence, the first Silver Trumpet & Trumpet Banner presentation took place on May 14, 1957 when Dr Rajendra Prasad was the President of India. Since then, 13 Presidents have presented the banner.

The presentation on October 27 will be distinct in many ways as many veterans are expected to grace the occasion. A veterans’ parade will mark the occasion besides musical ride with LED display in the sprawling sandstone forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

