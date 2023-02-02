President Murmu to Undertake 2 Day Visit to Odisha on Feb 10

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to Odisha on February 10.

She will attend the second convocation of Rama Devi Women’s University in the state capital during her two-day visit to the state.

Sources said, it was the President herself, who had earlier evinced interest to attend the convocation of her alma mater and wrote to the Governor and Chancellor of the University, Ganeshi Lal, expressing her willingness for the same.

This will be the second visit of Murmu to Odisha after taking charge of the highest office in India in July, 2022.

As per the President’s itinerary, she will reach Bhubaneswar at about 11.45 am on February 10 and will attend a function marking the Foundation Day of Jnanaprabha Mission. She is scheduled to attend Second Convocation of Rama Devi Women’s University in the afternoon.

Murmu completed her graduation from Rama Devi Women’s College in 1979. She was conferred with an honorary degree on its first convocation after the college was upgraded to a full-fledged university.

On day two, the President will start her day with a visit to Lord Lingaraj temple in the state capital and later attend a function in Cuttack to inaugurate the 2nd Indian Rice Congress at National Rice Research Institute.

On her last visit, the President had visited Tapoban High School, Unit-II Government Girls High School and Kuntala Kumari Sabat Adivasi Girls Hostel Unit-II in Bhubaneswar, where she had her schooling.

She had also visited Lord Jagannath Temple at Puri on her first visit.

