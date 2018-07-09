GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

President Must Drop Jayant Sinha, Giriraj Singh From Cabinet: CPI

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha stoked a controversy after he felicitated eight convicts in the Ramgarh lynching case when they came out of prison on bail last week.

PTI

Updated:July 9, 2018, 10:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
President Must Drop Jayant Sinha, Giriraj Singh From Cabinet: CPI
File photo: Union minister Jayant Sinha poses for a picture with the eight convicts in Ramgarh lynching case after their life sentences were suspended by court.
New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Monday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to drop Union ministers Jayant Sinha and Giriraj Singh from the cabinet, alleging that they acted against the spirit of Constitution by challenging the dictates of Supreme Court.

In a statement, the Left party accused the ministers of supporting those accused of lynching.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha stoked a controversy after he felicitated eight convicts in the Ramgarh lynching case when they came out of prison on bail last week.

While, Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Giriraj Singh paid a visit in jail to those accused of inciting communal violence.

"President must drop Jayant Sinha and Giriraj Singh from Union Cabinet, who were not only violating the solemn oath, but also challenging the dictates of the highest court of the country, the CPI said.

The party pointed out that the Supreme Court in its verdict had expressed its strong resentment on mass lynching by so-called cow vigilantes and categorically ordered the central and state governments to stop such inhuman and barbaric acts.

The Left party also alleged that these acts of the ministers were meant to "communalise" the social fabric of the country ahead of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly elections as well as the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

It accused the RSS-BJP and its "satellite" organisations of spreading "unfounded rumours" which ignited operations like lynching.

The recent incidents in Tripura, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Assam have resulted in a deep sense of fear among the Muslim minorities and all believers of Indian Constitution and democratic norms, the statement added.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed

New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed

Recommended For You

Photogallery